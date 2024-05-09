Emma Stone Explains Why It Was ‘Comforting’ To Act Alongside BFF Taylor Swift’s Ex

Emma Stone would very much like to be excluded when it comes to picking sides between famous exes Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift.
In a press release touting the release of “Kinds of Kindness,” Stone had ample praise for Alwyn, her co-star in the film.
“I love Joe,” she said. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”
“Kinds of Kindness” will mark an onscreen reunion for Alwyn and Stone, who previously co-starred in the 2018 film, “The Favourite.” Both films were also directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, whose 2023 film, “Poor Things,” nabbed Stone her second Oscar in March.
After the press release for “Kinds of Kindness” was issued this week, Stone’s comments about Alwyn immediately began generating headlines.
Alwyn has been the subject of heated online discourse following the release of Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” last month. He and Swift were in a relationship for about six years that ended in April 2023, and the split is believed to have inspired many of the lyrics on her album.
Stone and Swift have, of course, maintained a close friendship for years. The pair have been photographed together at numerous events, including the 2010 premiere of Stone’s film, “Easy A,” and the 2011 Met Gala.
Swift was also reportedly in attendance at the New York premiere of “Poor Things,” though she didn’t walk the red carpet. Stone may or may not have also been the influence for “When Emma Falls In Love,” a bonus track that appeared on the rerecorded album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” released last year.
Stone, however, briefly found herself on the receiving end of some backlash when she jokingly referred to Swift as “an asshole” during a press conference after the 2024 Golden Globes in January.
At the time, Stone had been asked about how she felt when Swift could be heard applauding and cheering immediately following her Golden Globe win. And though Stone also noted that she was “very happy” that Swift was there and that the two women have known each other for almost 20 years, many took her “asshole” quote at face value.
“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” Stone later told Variety, before pointing at herself and adding: “What a dope.”