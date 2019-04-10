Emma Stone, 'Saturday Night Live' Pals Go Full Fangirl For BTS Like Everyone Else

K-pop band BTS is performing on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and you know what that means: fangirls.
Host Emma Stone and several members of the “SNL” cast were featured in a teaser for the program as they eagerly awaited the arrival of the beloved boy band ― much like so many of their fierce fans, known as ARMYs ― with a perfectly BTS-filled slumber party.
In the sketch, Stone is so busy fangirling that at one point she casually just gives away her hosting gig.
It happens to the best of us.
BTS has continued its steady rise this year. The group became the first Korean act to appear on stage at the Grammys in February. And recently the band received a Billboard Awards nomination for Top Social Artist, marking their third year in a row to receive the nod.