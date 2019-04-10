Emma Stone, 'Saturday Night Live' Pals Go Full Fangirl For BTS Like Everyone Else

K-pop band BTS is performing on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and you know what that means: fangirls.

Host Emma Stone and several members of the “SNL” cast were featured in a teaser for the program as they eagerly awaited the arrival of the beloved boy band ― much like so many of their fierce fans, known as ARMYs ― with a perfectly BTS-filled slumber party.

In the sketch, Stone is so busy fangirling that at one point she casually just gives away her hosting gig.

It happens to the best of us.