Emma Stone Says Rumor About Spice Girls-Related Injury Is A Wannabe

The Spice Girls did make a cameo in Stone’s story though, as she attended the group’s concert after the injury, but before she realized her shoulder was really broken.

“I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London and I did go. But the night before, someone had like a little house party nearby,” Stone said. “This was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle.”

“It was a waxed floor in this house and I slipped and my arm went back behind me, and I broke my shoulder,” she said. “And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day [and] wore one of those little cuffs.”

You can see the sling below in one of the photos Stone provided for DeGeneres: