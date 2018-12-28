Emma Stone On Turning 30 And Doing Her First Nude Scene

Emma Stone had a difficult time coming to terms with turning 30 this past November, the actress revealed in British Vogue’s February issue.

“I got gloomy for about a week,” said Stone, who graced the magazine’s cover. “But [I] realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.”

Advertisement

She shared a few lessons she has learned in her three decades of life so far.

“It’s OK if not everybody likes you,” Stone said. “So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable.”

The “Favourite” actress also observed, “Nobody knows what they’re doing! We’re all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

Emma Stone is the February cover star of British Vogue. CRAIG MCDEAN for Vogue

Stone told Vogue she has been taking a long break ― it will be 14 months off when she gets back to work in 2019 ― although she couldn’t quite figure out what she’d done with all her free time.

Advertisement

“I didn’t learn a language, I didn’t learn to cook, I’ve been a little ... drifty,” she admitted.

The actress only recently returned to the press circuit to promote “The Favourite,” her new costume drama, which has received critical acclaim.

The film marked a major first for Stone, as she insisted on doing her first nude scene. The star opened up about that experience during a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November.

Stone attends the 21st British Independent Film Awards on Dec. 2 in London. Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“I had the sheet up around me, and as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, ‘Can I please just be [naked]?’ I think it’s going to give Sarah [played by Rachel Weisz] something to look at when she sees that I’m not just under the sheet covered up,” Stone said.

She added, “Olivia [Colman, who played Queen Anne] was like, ‘No, don’t do it!’ [and director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] was like, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’”

Stone told HuffPost in a recent interview that one of the hardest parts of doing the movie’s steamy scenes involved a sponge and trying not to break on camera.