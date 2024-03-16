'She Knows How Cheap That Was': Emma Stone's Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' Joke At The Oscars Is Going Viral

Jimmy Kimmel told several jokes at the Oscars that bombed with attendees and viewers at home.
One was about Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug use.
The other was about the sex scenes in "Poor Things."
Starring Emma Stone, the comedy, sci-film film was up for 11 awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress.
After showing a montage of the Best Picture nominees, which included brief scenes of Stone in "Poor Things," Kimmel joked, “Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' that we’re allowed to show on TV," obviously talking about the film's explicit sex scenes.
Stone, who has defended the scenes before, was seen shaking her head and seemingly mouthing, "What a prick."
Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex....#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e— Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024
People also had strong thoughts about the joke online, too:
Even Emma Stone is sick of Jimmy Kimmell’s shitty jokes. pic.twitter.com/EjiYnMog1l— Chris Klemmer (@ChrisKlemmer) March 10, 2024
“He’s a prick” she’s the realest person in that theater https://t.co/MVIANZBHbT— rev (@whyrev) March 11, 2024
DID EMMA STONE JUST ROLL HER EYES AT JIMMY KIMMEL LMAOOOO— quebecois isabelle adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) March 10, 2024
Emma Stone has never been more attractive than saying ‘he’s such a prick’ about Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/NJH2ewxdTg— Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) March 10, 2024