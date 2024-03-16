CelebrityJimmy KimmelThe OscarsEmma Stone

'She Knows How Cheap That Was': Emma Stone's Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' Joke At The Oscars Is Going Viral

Yikes.
Chelsea Stewart
Jimmy Kimmel told several jokes at the Oscars that bombed with attendees and viewers at home.
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
One was about Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug use.
ABC
The other was about the sex scenes in "Poor Things."
Axelle / FilmMagic
Starring Emma Stone, the comedy, sci-film film was up for 11 awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress.
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
After showing a montage of the Best Picture nominees, which included brief scenes of Stone in "Poor Things," Kimmel joked, “Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' that we’re allowed to show on TV," obviously talking about the film's explicit sex scenes.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Stone, who has defended the scenes before, was seen shaking her head and seemingly mouthing, "What a prick."
People also had strong thoughts about the joke online, too:

Related

Jimmy KimmelThe OscarsEmma Stone
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot