People Can't Get Enough Of Emma Thompson Dancing Her Heart Out To Adele

Emma Thompson is evidently a big fan of “Rolling in the Deep.”

The British acting legend brought all the energy the hit deserves as Adele belted it out at her recent “An Audience With Adele” concert at the London Palladium. The special was taped before a celebrity audience and aired on ITV in the U.K. over the weekend.

Advertisement

The “Love Actually” star, who surprised Adele during the show by reuniting her with a childhood teacher, was seen bursting from her seat and dancing, arms raised, as the singer began her 2011 chart-topper.

Viewers were delighted with her enthusiasm.

“I want to enjoy my life as much as Emma Thompson is enjoying her evening,” one fan commented.

Check out the reaction below.

Advertisement

Emma Thompson is all of us after a few bottles of wine pic.twitter.com/aG7BAxSQVp — Ryan (@RyanA____) November 21, 2021

We’re living for Emma Thompson watching #AnAudienceWithAdele 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UH8pXyT488 — Adele Daily ³⁰ 😱 (@adeledailynet) November 21, 2021

emma thompson dancing to adele is literally a whole mood #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/yvB1afi0I0 — ames³⁰ (@gillianfilms) November 21, 2021

I'm not a betting man but I think Rolling In The Deep is Emma Thompson's favourite Adele song. pic.twitter.com/MHUrwhPJ1E — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 21, 2021

I want to enjoy my life as much as Emma Thompson is enjoying her evening #anaudiencewithadele pic.twitter.com/gvuzD28Y7b — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) November 21, 2021

Emma Thompson going wild to Adele has made my year pic.twitter.com/AdP7b8fe0m — georgia (@sykesthirlwall) November 21, 2021