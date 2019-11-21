ENTERTAINMENT

Emma Thompson Says Her Best On-Screen Kiss Was Meryl Streep

“Blimey, what is she doing here? Mining for jewels?” Thompson said while recalling the experience.

It seems like Meryl Streep takes all aspects of her performances very seriously.

On Wednesday, BBC Radio 1 published a very fun interview with Emma Thompson in which children asked the “Last Christmas” star questions.

The kiddos’ queries for Thompson ranged “What can I do to help the planet?” to “How do you get rich?”

The whole video (above) is pretty adorable, but when 8-year-old Finn from Glasgow, Scotland asked Thompson who her best on-screen kiss was, things began to get a little steamy.

Emma Thompson and Meryl Streep attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014.
Emma Thompson and Meryl Streep attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014.

“Meryl Streep’s a very good snogger,” Thompson replied after some contemplation. “I had to snog her in ‘Angels in America’ and she was method about it. … There was no stone unturned, my God, that’s for sure.”

And if that wasn’t good enough, she went on while reminiscing on the moment, adding:

“Blimey, what is she doing here? Mining for jewels?”

Thompson, who has done plenty of on-screen lip locking in her nearly 40-year career, also shared some very strong opinions on the subject.

She told BBC Radio 1 that she always passes out “kissing gum” to her co-stars before embarking on smooching scene and discussed her biggest fear in regards to the topic.

“I think the thing you have to remember about kissing someone on the screen — all you hope for is that they haven’t had a tuna sandwich just before the kiss,” she said.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Meryl Streep Emma Thompson Entertainment BBC News
CONVERSATIONS