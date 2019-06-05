Emma Thompson is acutely aware that life does not imitate fiction when it comes to her new movie, “Late Night.”

The “Love Actually” star plays a late-night talk show host in the Mindy Kaling-written film, which opens in theaters on Friday.

Thompson joked on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that it was “basically science fiction” — a nod to the fact that women are woefully underrepresented on late-night shows.

“Did you see the way I slipped that in, sneaky, sneaky little political remark there from Dame Thompo,” Thompson added to the audience’s applause.

“We don’t need politics in Late Night,” Colbert lightheartedly quipped in reply.

Late-night TV is overwhelmingly dominated by men, including Colbert himself, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, James Corden, John Oliver, Bill Maher and Conan O’Brien.

Only Samantha Bee really breaks the mold with her weekly TBS show “Full Frontal.”

