Emma Thompson Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Really’ Into Watching ‘Love Actually’

Emma Thompson in 2017. The actress recently shared how often she really watches fan favorite rom-com, "Love Actually." Rich Polk via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon asked the “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” star on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday if she ever indulges in re-runs of her beloved 2003 rom-com that airs ad nauseam around the holidays.

Advertisement

“No! It was 20 years ago,” Thompson quickly responded.

“I know,” Fallon said. “But isn’t it kind of fun to put it on and go, ‘Oh, I remember where we were when we were doing that?’”

“Not really,” Thompson shot back. “You just think… I don’t think I was very well paid for that, and that was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank… these are the things that you remember.”

In the film, Thompson plays Karen, a woman who eventually calls out her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) for having an affair but presumably stays with him anyway. Karen realizes Harry is cheating on her after she finds a gold necklace hidden in his coat pocket. Karen assumes the gift is for her, but on Christmas day, Harry gives her a Joni Mitchell CD instead of the jewelry, as Harry explains, “to continue your emotional education.”

Advertisement

Thompson didn’t mention anything about her late co-star Rickman, who died in 2016 from cancer — but she did note that she’s received many Mitchell CDs from fans over the years.