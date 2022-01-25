“It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,” the actor said, explaining that in one scene, her character “stands in front of a mirror alone,” “drops her robe” and looks at herself with “no particular judgment.”

“That, for me, was hugely, hugely difficult,” Thompson said. “I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am.”

“And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen,” she continued. “We’re used to seeing bodies that have been worked on, you know, for a long time to make them acceptable to our eyes. It’s time we did more to change that ... We’ve got to be able to see real bodies on the screen.”