Emma Watson Hilariously Responds To Photo Mix-Up In 'Harry Potter' Reunion Special

The real Emma Watson has weighed in after the producers of HBO Max’s new “Harry Potter” anniversary special mistakenly used a photo of actor Emma Roberts as a throwback photo for Watson ― the true Hermione Granger.

Watson shared the photo of Roberts that was used in the special in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The picture shows a young Roberts seated at a table while wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

“I was NOT this cute,” Watson wrote in the post, which tagged Roberts. The “Harry Potter” actor also included the hashtag #emmasistersforever.

Roberts had originally posted the photo to Instagram 10 years ago, as seen below.

HBO Max premiered its special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” on its streaming platform on Jan. 1. The photo of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears flashed across the screen during one segment that was narrated by Watson.

Producers credited eagle-eyed fans for spotting the error.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” the statement read. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”