Emma Watson Wore A Light Blue Dress That Looks Like It’s Magically Floating

I was today years old when I learned that cinematic magic-maven Emma Watson is part of a wine dynasty — and now, she has her own gin.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
The website defines Renais as "a bold and vibrant gin inspired by the people, produce, and provenance of Burgundy, France." It includes pressed grand cru grapes, linden flowers, angelica root, acacia honey, and juniper berry — and I would expect nothing less from an A+ potions student like Hermione Granger.
@renais / Via Instagram: @renaisspirits
The 33-year-old actor is known for giving us eye-popping fashions over the years — like when she magically shrank her body so her Schiaparelli top looked 10 sizes too big.
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images
Or when she cast a transfiguration spell on this custom dress by Harris Reed that served up different gender-fluid profiles depending on how you looked at it.
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic
And we can't forget when she showed off her transmogrified magic and subtly gave us a half-swan princess on the red carpet.
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images
But seriously, what is the magical science behind this blue dress?
@emmawatson
Is it just casually floating on her body?
@emmawatson
