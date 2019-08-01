Emma Watson Shares 'Sexy And Scary' Throwback Snap For J.K. Rowling's Birthday

Anyone else just get VERY excited about the word of the day today?! 🐝 I feel like @jk_rowling would. Happy Birthday, Jo + Harry!! May you continue being a reigning literary queen with the power to bring fabulous old English words back into pop culture!! ❤️💛🦁🐝🐝🐝🧙🏻‍♂️👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/dAB12ljaVz