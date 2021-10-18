Emma Watson Returns To Red Carpet In Outfit Made From Old Wedding Dresses

Since first casting her spell on Hollywood, Emma Watson has been on a mission to make the red carpet as green as possible.

From wearing looks fashioned from recycled plastic water bottles and end-of-line discarded fabrics to promoting sustainable fashion brands that support female artisans, the “Harry Potter” alum is all about dressing ethically.

Over the weekend, at her first red carpet appearance in nearly two years, Watson reminded everyone you can look good and make a statement.

Guests at the inaugural awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize in London were encouraged to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit,” according to The Evening Standard.

Watson more than understood the assignment. She hit the carpet in an upcycled outfit, which designer Harris Reed made from 10 wedding dresses that had been donated to the charity organization Oxfam.

Emma Watson attends the Earthshot Prize in London on Sunday. Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The asymmetrical look adorned with tulle and lace detail featured an ultra-low scooped back. Watson also managed to incorporate elements from a traditional groom’s outfit into the ensemble by pairing the top with black flared trousers and shoes.

Reed called the opportunity to work with Watson an “immense honor” in an Instagram post revealing the intricacies of her enchanting attire.

Watson shows off her outfit, which Harris Reed created using 10 old wedding dresses. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The Earthshot Prize champions solutions to protect the planet and tackle climate change by allotting 1 million pound grants to individuals every year to turn their ideas into action.

Watson also served as a presenter during the event, which was hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who dazzled in a Alexander McQueen gown she has worn to a number of prior engagements. Emma Thompson, David Oyelowo and Coldplay were among the famous attendees.

The ceremony is the first major public event Watson has attended since the premiere of “Little Women” in New York City in 2019.

Her extended absence from the public eye and her own social media accounts inspired rumors that she was considering early retirement.

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” she wrote in May in response to the speculation. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”