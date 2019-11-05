Emma Watson Prefers The Term 'Self-Partnered' Instead Of Single

Don’t call Emma Watson single.

The “Little Women” actor said she prefers the term “self-partnered” instead of single in an interview with British Vogue for the magazine’s November issue. Watson, 29, said it took her a while, but she’s very content being on her own.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson said. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Watson said her upcoming 30th birthday initially set off some anxiety and stress about having a partner and building a life with them.

“If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out ... There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety,” she said.

Watson is back on the press circuit to promote her upcoming film “Little Women,” which she stars in alongside Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. The highly anticipated remake is directed by Greta Gerwig and hits theaters Dec. 25.

Head over to British Vogue to read the full interview, which hits newsstands Nov. 8.