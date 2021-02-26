Emma Watson Rep Clarifies Claims She Has 'Given Up' Acting

Emma Watson’s representative has spoken out to clarify reports her acting career is on hold.

Earlier this week, MailOnline ran a column quoting Watson’s agent, who said that she had gone “dormant,” with the columnist then stating their wording appeared “to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.’”

The publication went on to claim that the former “Harry Potter” star had “decided to step back from the limelight to spend time with rumoured fiancé Leo Robinton.”

However, representatives for the actor have now insisted that Watson has not given up acting.

Jason Weinberg, Watson’s manager at Untitled Entertainment, told Entertainment Weekly in a statement: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Watson has not shared any updates on her profile with her 59 million Instagram followers since June last year, while her Twitter account, where she has 29 million followers, has been inactive since last August.

Prior to the pandemic, the star was last seen on the big screen in 2019, when she appeared as Meg in the box office smash “Little Women.”

Watson rose to fame at the age of 11 when she made her debut as Hermione Grainger in the first “Harry Potter” film in 2001.

During her career, she has also had roles in “The Bling Ring” and “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower” and starred as Belle in Disney’s live action remake of “Beauty And The Beast.”