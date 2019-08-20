Emma Watson And Tom Felton's 'Harry Potter' Reunion Has Fans Freaking Out

ASSOCIATED PRESS Tom Felton and Emma Watson arrive at the premiere of the final "Harry Potter" movie in July 2011.

If J.K. Rowling is intent on retconning the entire “Harry Potter” universe, then former enemies Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy acting on their obvious tension certainly makes more sense than poop magic, OK?

Fans of the pairing, dubbed “Dramione” by die-hard shippers, no longer need to look into the Mirror of Erised for inspiration about the would-be fictional couple, because Tom Felton’s Instagram now suffices.

The actor, who played the platinum-haired villain in the eight films based off the iconic book series, shared a photo of friend and co-star Emma Watson as he teaches her to play the guitar, seemingly in their pajamas.

“Quick learner x,” the 31-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a geotag to the post from South Africa, where the two are seemingly on vacation together.

Naturally, the internet responded with a big eyes emoji, with Potterheads prematurely rejoicing that the duo might have embarked on a romance after more than a decade of friendship.

“Did an entire generation of Potterheads just manifest this into reality,” one fan commented on the post.

“DRAMIONE is reaaaaaal!!,” another follower wrote alongside a couple of heart eyes emojis, adding, “My favorite couple.”

And Felton only fueled the romance rumors, posting a separate photo on Monday of himself sporting a T-shirt that says, “Women Do It Better” while relaxing oceanside. In the caption, he gave photo credit to an unspecified “EW,” but you don’t exactly need seven years at Hogwarts to deduce who was behind the camera.

Although an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are indeed “just good friends and not dating,” the former co-stars do have a bit of history together.

Watson admitted that while filming the franchise in her preteen years, she developed a “terrible crush” on Felton, who seemingly was none the wiser.

“We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it, really,” Watson said on “The Jonathan Ross Show” in 2012. “He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”

And out of all the “Harry Potter” cast members, the two have seemingly remained the closest, often sharing photos of each other on social media — sweeter than anything you’ll find at Honeydukes.