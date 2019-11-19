Emma Watson And Tom Felton Always Had 'Some Sparks,' According To Rupert Grint

“We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it, really,” Watson said of her feelings for Felton on “The Jonathan Ross Show” back in 2012. “He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”

These days, the “Little Women” star describes herself as happily “self-partnered,” and it turns out that Felton feels similarly.