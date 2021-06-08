French President Macron Slapped In Face While Visiting With Crowd

LIONEL BONAVENTURE via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron was greeting a crowd of people in the southwest of France on Tuesday when he was filmed being slapped by a man.

Two people have reportedly been arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while greeting a crowd of people in the southeast of France on Tuesday.

Video posted to Twitter shows Macron walking up to people standing behind a barricade and taking a man’s arm. The man shouted “Down with Macronia” (“A bas la Macronie”), according to local media, before audibly slapping the president alongside his left cheek.

The man is then seen swarmed by officers as Macron is briefly rushed away. Macron appeared to return to the crowd seconds later. Macron’s office confirmed the video to The Associated Press.

The arrests of two people were reported by French news station BFM TV and RMC radio.

The incident took place while Macron was visiting restaurateurs and students in the Drôme region to discuss how life is returning to normal after COVID-19, according to France 24 news.