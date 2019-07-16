2019 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Winter and “Game of Thrones” might be over, but HBO’s fantasy behemoth led the nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards with a historic 32 nods when the contenders were announced Tuesday.

“Community” alum Ken Jeong and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden unveiled the Emmy nominations ahead of the awards presentation ceremony in September as television stars, both in front of and behind the camera, vie for Emmy gold on what could be a history-making night.

“Thrones,” which stands as the most decorated prime-time series in television history, and the increasingly real political satire “Veep,” are gunning for a victory lap after airing their final seasons. However, CBS’ long-running sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which ended after 12 seasons in May, was snubbed.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is currently tied at eight wins with Cloris Leachman for the most trophies won by a performer at the awards show, could set a new record for her work on the HBO comedy series if the Emmy gods shine down upon her once again.

But Rachel Brosnahan and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” crew might prove too appealing to Emmy voters. The Amazon comedy, which essentially swept the awards during its first season last year, follows “Game of Thrones” as the most nominated series with 20 nods across major categories.

Elsewhere, Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking FX series “Pose,” HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll” all scored key Emmy nominations following critically acclaimed inaugural seasons.

This year’s Emmys also reflects the ongoing awards show skirmish between HBO and Netflix, which for the first time bested the cable giant in nominations in 2018 after a 17-year streak. The premium cable channel came out on top this year with a total of 137 nominations to Netflix’s 117.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Black Mirror”

“Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Herve”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Jams Corden, “The World’s Best”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Documentary Now”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Who Is America?”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”

Glynn Turman, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black”

Cicley Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

John Mulaney, ’Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”





Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.