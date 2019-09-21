'Daily Show' Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Unleashes His 'Guaranteed' Emmy Predictions

The 2019 Emmy Awards are just around the corner and “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. has revealed his “guaranteed, without a doubt, locks to win the trophy.”

In the Oustanding Narrator category, Wood Jr. predicted in a clip released online Friday that it would all be about the renowned British naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

“Listen, no disrespect to anybody else nominated in this category but y’all know Sir David Attenborough is the Beyoncé of show narration,” said Wood Jr. “David Attenborough could narrate a vacuum cleaner commercial and I’d be sitting right there enthralled.”

Wood Jr. also riffed on the “Game of Thrones” cast and lavished praise on organizing expert Marie Kondo, whose Netflix show “Tidying Up” sparked joy when it debuted earlier in the year.

Check out the clip here: