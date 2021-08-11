The delta variant just slashed the guest list at the Emmys.

The Television Academy announced Tuesday that the annual awards show will move outdoors for safety, and that some nominees can’t attend, The Wrap noted.

“Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination,” the academy said, per Variety. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.”

The 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmys, taking place on Sept. 19 and airing on CBS, will not be held in the Microsoft Theater for the second straight year, relocating outdoors to the nearby Event Deck at L.A. Live for more social distancing. The organization said it would utilize an “indoor-outdoor” setting.

“The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant,” the note continued.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted last year’s Emmys at the Staples Center, but without an audience.

The Creative Arts Emmys, scheduled for Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, will also take place outdoors at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, The Hollywood Reporter noted.