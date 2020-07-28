Emmy Nominations 2020: The Complete List

If we had to sum up 2020 with a single television moment, it would be Meryl Streep’s eardrum-piercing “Big Little Lies” screech from what now feels like eons ago.

Since then, the entertainment industry has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, scrapping star-studded awards season campaigns and indefinitely postponing ceremonies to 2021 and beyond. And yet, television has been a escapisbalm in these deeply chaotic times, as streaming services continue to boom and multiply faster than prestige series starring Reese Witherspoon.

So the show must go on and the Emmy Awards are proceeding as planned — at least for now. Nominations for the 72nd awards show were announced via a virtual livestream on Tuesday morning by “Saturday Night Live” alumna Leslie Jones, “Perry Mason” star Tatiana Maslany, Laverne Cox and Josh Gad of “Frozen” fame.

The telecast is still scheduled for Sunday, September 20, on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel tapped as the host. Details about what the ceremony will actually look like are scarce, however, as the format is still being mulled over by the Television Academy and network brass.

What we do know is that the Emmys will be expanding comedy and drama series categories to diversify its pool of nominees, which means more opportunities for your favorite shows to take home trophies. After last year’s “Fleabag” sweep, expect comedies such as “Schitt’s Creek,” “Insecure” and “Ramy” to have a better chance of breaking through. And with “Game of Thrones” out of the way, “Succession” and “Pose” could take home top prizes in the drama categories. But the Limited Series race might be the most competitive, with HBO’s relevant-as-ever “Watchmen” facing off against the Cate Blanchett-starring “Mrs. America” from Hulu and Netflix’s searing “Unbelievable.”

History, however, has shown us that awards shows aren’t exactly ahead of the curve. So while we hope the academy will recognize new faces like Zendaya for her career-best work on “Euphoria” or “Normal People” stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, it’s perhaps more likely that the Emmys will yet again rain awards down on established favorites like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Crown” and “Big Little Lies.”

Check out the list of nominees below. Outstanding Drama Series “Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Killing Eve” “The Mandalorian” “Ozark” “Stranger Things” “Succession” Outstanding Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Dead to Me” “The Good Place” “Insecure” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Schitt’s Creek” “What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding Limited Series “Little Fires Everywhere” “Mrs. America” “Watchmen” “Unorthodox” “Unbelievable” Outstanding Television Movie “Bad Education” “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” “American Son” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, “Morning Show” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Zendaya, “Euphoria” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Brian Cox, “Succession” Billy Porter, “Pose” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Ted Danson, “The Good Place” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Regina King, “Watchmen” Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Octavia Spencer, “Self-Made” Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” Paul Mescal, “Normal People” Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul Nicholas Braun, “Succession” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Holland Taylor, “Hollywood” Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” Jean Smart, “Watchmen” “Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” Titus Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder” Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black” Harriet Walter, “Succession” Cherry Jones, “Succession” Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” James Cromwell,” Succession” Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” Martin Short, “The Morning Show” Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live” Bette Midler, “The Politician” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live” Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live” Dev Patel, “Modern Love” Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” Fred Willard, “Modern Family” Outstanding Variety Talk Series “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Outstanding Variety Sketch Series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” “Drunk History” “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program Amy Poehler, “Making It” Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!” Bobby Berk, “Queer Eye” RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Barbara Corcoran, “Shark Tank” Padma Lakshmi,” Top Chef” Outstanding Reality-Competition Program “The Masked Singer” “Nailed It” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” “The Voice”

This post will be updated as the nominees are announced.

