Pandemmys, be gone! The Emmy Awards are mostly getting back to normal.

The nominations for this year’s 73rd annual ceremony will be unveiled by real-life father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on Tuesday morning ahead of the show in September, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and feature a limited live audience.

Last year’s ceremony was Hollywood’s first COVID-era award show with winners delivering their speeches virtually from their homes. Despite being the least-watched ceremony in its history, the event somehow went off without a hitch, becoming the gold standard for pandemic award shows that followed.

As for what projects will catch the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ eye this year, look for a new crop of series and first-time nominees to break through given a significantly smaller number of shows were submitted after the pandemic’s production slowdown. With reigning comedy and drama powerhouses “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession” out of the running, there’s little opportunity for repeat glory at the ceremony. Other shows that scooped up prizes in 2020, including “Ozark,” “Euphoria” and “The Morning Show,” and award magnets like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are also ineligible, which means the race for Emmys gold has never been more wide open.

Still, there are some long-running series that are near-certain bets for major recognition. Netflix’s lavish royal drama “The Crown,” which reached new heights in its Princess Diana-centric fourth season, will likely rule over the drama acting categories, while NBC’s “This Is Us” could make its mark on the nominations once again as one of the few major broadcast television contenders.

But first-season shows like the Jason Sudeikis-fronted Apple TV+ breakout “Ted Lasso”; recent HBO Max hits, including “The Flight Attendant ” and “Hacks”; Marvel’s Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; and Netflix’s hit “Bridgerton” are all but locked in for a spot on the Emmys stage.

Television’s most competitive space, however, belongs to the limited series categories, which have become increasingly overwhelmed by marquee talent in recent years. Actors including Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”), Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) will battle it out for just five Best Actress slots.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 on CBS.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series “The Crown” “The Mandalorian” “Pose” “This Is Us” “The Boys” “Bridgerton” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Comedy Series “Black-ish” “Cobra Kai” “Emily In Paris” “Hacks” “The Flight Attendant” “The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited Series

Advertisement

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“I May Destroy You”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Advertisement

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Advertisement

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Advertisement

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Advertisement

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Daveed Diigs, “Hamilton” Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton” Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit” Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You” Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Claire Foy, “The Crown” Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched” Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country” Charles Dance, “The Crown” Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian” Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Advertisement

Outstanding Competition Program “The Amazing Race” “Nailed It” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” “The Voice”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.