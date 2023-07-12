The Snubs And Surprises Of The 2023 Emmy Nominations

Maddie Abuyuan/HuffPost; Photos: HBO; Netflix; ABC; Max

In a strange dissonance, the Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday morning, just hours before Hollywood actors are widely expected to go on strike. If studio executives fail to reach a fair deal, over 100,000 Screen Actors Guild members will join the 11,500 TV and film writers of the Writers Guild of America West and East, who’ve been on strike for more than two months.

The potential for two simultaneous strikes, the first such occurrence in the entertainment industry in over 60 years, marks a seismic moment. While studio and streaming executives reap the profits of the shows we love, the writers and actors behind those shows are fighting for their slice of the pie.

But in typical Hollywood fashion, the show apparently must go on, so here we are. (The Emmys ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 18, will likely be delayed if studio executives still refuse to reach a deal — or deals, in the case of two strikes — by the end of the summer.) From HBO’s dominance to our underappreciated favorites that didn’t make the cut, we break down this year’s Emmy nominations below.