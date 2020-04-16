Emmy Rossum Transforms Into Mysterious LA Icon Angelyne In First Trailer

Long before Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton became famous for being famous, there was Angelyne, the mysterious Los Angeles icon who erected billboards of herself and drove around town in her signature pink corvette.

Here to claim all the awards she’s overdue for her work on “Shameless,” actor Emmy Rossum has transformed herself into the mythic blonde bombshell for the upcoming limited miniseries “Angelyne,” set to debut on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock later this year.

The series, which Rossum is executive-producing alongside husband and “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmai, is based on the investigative Hollywood Reporter feature that uncovered Angelyne’s real name, as she’s fiercely guarded her true identity for over two decades.

In the trailer, Rossum is nearly unrecognizable sporting Angelyne’s signature blonde hair and cleavage-baring wardrobe.

“You want to put up a poster of just you around the city?” actor Martin Freeman asks Rossum’s Angelyne in the clip. She responds in a girlish lilt, “Why not? Nobody’s ever done it. Why not start now?”

Interspersed with real archival footage, Rossum explains that she’s “a bright pink light here to inspire joy” in the trailer, later unapologetically telling a reporter that she’s “famous for being on billboards.”

The real Angelyne has since partnered with Rossum on the project. The actor shared a photo of the two back in February, writing, “So excited to be able to share that the embodiment of LA itself, the original Queen of the Universe, is the executive producer of our show!”

The Hollywood Reporter piece revealed that Angelyne, whose real name is Renee Goldberg, is the daughter of Holocaust survivors who were sent to concentration camps before escaping to America and settling in LA’s Fairfax District.