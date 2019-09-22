Beyoncé’s historic “Homecoming” documentary losing an award to James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” set the tone for a particularly unpredictable Emmy Awards.

Down a host and swimming in nominations for “Game of Thrones,” the 71st annual ceremony kicked off on Sunday night to celebrate the best in television over the last year with stars descending on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Heading into the night with a record-breaking 32 nods and 10 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, HBO’s fantasy juggernaut was the one to beat. But besides taking the top prize for Outstanding Drama Series, “Game of Thrones” failed to gain much traction in the other major categories apart from Peter Dinklage picking up his fourth trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Still, the network managed to best its competitor Netflix, with a total of 34 wins compared to the streaming service’s 27. That was thanks to particularly strong showings from the limited series “Chernobyl,” as well as “Succession,” “Barry” and late-night series “Last Week Tonight.”

HBO’s other prized pony, “Veep,” found itself at the losing end of an all-night battle with BBC’s “Fleabag,” which walked away with the Outstanding Comedy Series prize and honors for star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Billy Porter of the groundbreaking FX series “Pose” also broke through, making history as the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

WINNER: “Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Barry”

WINNER: “Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones” WINNER: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Robin Wright, “House of Cards” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” WINNER: Billy Porter, “Pose” Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

WINNER: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones” WINNER: Julia Garner, “Ozark” Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones” Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, “Game of Thrones”

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series WINNER: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” Sian Clifford, “Fleabag” Olivia Colman, “Fleabag” Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” Sarah Goldberg, “Barry” Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Limited Series WINNER: “Chernobyl” “Escape at Dannemora” “Fosse/Verdon” “Sharp Objects” “When They See Us” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us” Joey King, “The Act” Niecy Nash, “When They See Us” WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Mahershala Ali, “True Detective” Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora” Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon” Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us” Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora” John Leguizamo, “When They See Us” Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us” Asante Blackk, “When They See Us” Outstanding Television Movie WINNER: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” “Brexit” “Deadwood” “King Lear” “My Dinner With Herve” Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series “Game Of Thrones,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”) “Game Of Thrones,” David Nutter (“The Last Of The Starks”) “Game Of Thrones,” Miguel Sapochnik (“The Long Night”) “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Daina Reid (“Holly”) “Killing Eve,” Lisa Brühlmann (“Desperate Times”) WINNER: “Ozark,” Jason Bateman (“Reparations”) “Succession,” Adam McKay (“Celebration”) Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series “Better Call Saul,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (“Winner”) “Bodyguard,” Jed Mercurio (“Episode 1”) “Game Of Thrones,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”) “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“Holly”) “Killing Eve,” Emerald Fennell (“Nice And Neat”) WINNER: “Succession,” Jesse Armstrong (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”) Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series “Barry,” Alec Berg (“The Audition”) “Barry,” Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”) “The Big Bang Theory,” Mark Cendrowski (“The Stockholm Syndrome”) WINNER: “Fleabag,” Harry Bradbeer (“Episode 1”) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amy Sherman-Palladino (“All Alone”) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Daniel Palladino (“We’re Going To The Catskills!” ) Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series “Barry,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”) WINNER: Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Episode 1”) “The Good Place,” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (“Janet(s)”) “PEN15,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Anna Ishii-Peters”) “Russian Doll,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler (“Nothing In This World Is Easy”) “Russian Doll,” Allison Silverman (“A Warm Body”) “Veep,” David Mandel (“Veep”) Outsanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special WINNER: “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck “Escape At Dannemora,” Ben Stiller “Fosse/Verdon,” Jessica Yu (“Glory”) “Fosse/Verdon,” Thomas Kail (“Who’s Got The Pain”) “A Very English Scandal,” Stephen Frears “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special WINNER: “Chernobyl,” Craig Mazin “Escape At Dannemora,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, and Jerry Stahl (“Episode 6”) “Escape At Dannemora,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (“Episode 7”) “Fosse/Verdon,” Steven Levenson and Joey Fields (“Providence”) “A Very English Scandal,” Russell T. Davies “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (“Part Four”)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

WINNER: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Jams Corden, “The World’s Best”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Documentary Now”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”

“Who Is America?” Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series “Documentary Now!,” “Waiting for the Artist,” “Drunk History,” “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Psychics,” WINNER: “Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Adam Sandler,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Live Midterm Election Show,” “Who Is America?,” “Episode 102,” Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” “Saturday Night Live” “Documentary Now” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” “Full Frontal With Sam Bee”