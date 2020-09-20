2020 Emmy Awards Winners: The Complete List

Every year gets the award shows it deserves, so brace for chaos at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Streaming live from more than 130 cameras stationed in nominees’ homes around the world ― from New York and Berlin, to London and Tel Aviv ― the first-ever virtual Emmys kicked off on Sunday night to celebrate a year in television that already feels like eons ago.

About the only normal thing viewers can expect from the 72nd annual ceremony is having host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm, who will be recording his monologue from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, while the winners make their acceptance speeches from the comfort of their own couches.

But some should expect a delivery of the non-Postmates variety, as trophy presenters in tuxedo hazmat suits ― yes, tuxedo hazmat suits ― will stop by certain homes live during the ceremony to hand out awards in person.

With so many moving parts, producers of the three-hour broadcast are preparing for the worst, conceding at a press conference earlier this week that the show is “not going to work properly all the time.” But with last year’s telecast reaching a record-low viewership of 6.9 million, perhaps the unpredictability of an Emmys gone virtual could draw in more viewers.

After all, there is much to celebrate at this year’s ceremony, with HBO’s relevant-as-ever “Watchmen,” which led all shows with 26 nominations, “Succession” and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” poised to take home prizes in major categories. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which has become a favorite at the Emmys in recent years, could also prove to be a formidable contender, coming in second with 20 nominations.

Netflix, which is still chasing an Emmy win in the Best Drama and Comedy races, dominated the nominations this year, loosening HBO’s long-held grasp of the awards show with a record-breaking 160 nods. And in the first “Game of Thrones”-less ceremony, streaming services could reign supreme with Disney+ and Apple TV+ scoring their first Emmy nominations for “The Mandalorian” and “The Morning Show,” respectively.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Killing Eve” “The Mandalorian” “Ozark” “Stranger Things” “Succession” Outstanding Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Dead to Me” “The Good Place” “Insecure” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek” “What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding Limited Series “Little Fires Everywhere” “Mrs. America” “Watchmen” “Unorthodox” “Unbelievable” Outstanding Television Movie “Bad Education” “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” “American Son” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Brian Cox, “Succession” Billy Porter, “Pose” Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Ted Danson, “The Good Place” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” WINNER: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Regina King, “Watchmen” Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Octavia Spencer, “Self-Made” Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” Paul Mescal, “Normal People” Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” Nicholas Braun, “Succession” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” WINNER: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Holland Taylor, “Hollywood” Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” Jean Smart, “Watchmen” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen” Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”) Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“Cri de Coeur”) Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (“The Interview”) Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“Prisoners of War”) Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”) Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”) Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”) Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”) Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series James Burrows, “Will & Grace” (“We Love Lucy”) WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (“Finale Part 2”) Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Marvelous Radio”) Matt Shakman, “The Great” (“The Great”) Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”) Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (“Miakhalifa.mov”) Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (“Episode 5”) Steph Green, “Watchmen” “Little Fear of Lightning”) Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”) Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox” Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Find a Way”) Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”) Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”) Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”) Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”) Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (“All In”) Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (“Bad Choice Road”) John Shiban, “Ozark” (“Boss Fight”) Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”) Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series WINNER: Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Collaboration”) Tony McNamara, “The Great” (“The Great”) Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“On the Run”) Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (“Whenever You’re Ready”) Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Ghosts”) David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (“The Presidential Suite”) Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America” (“Shirley”) Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable” (“Episode 1”) Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”) Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People” (“Episode 3”) Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (“Part 1”) Outstanding Variety Talk Series “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Outstanding Reality-Competition Program “The Masked Singer” “Nailed It” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” “The Voice” This post will be updated throughout the night.