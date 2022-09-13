Shopping

The One Color That Was Embraced By Everyone At The Emmys

Purple reigned (sorry, had to) supreme at last night‘s awards show.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Kenan Thompson, Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh, Amanda Seyfried and Zedd at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Getty Images
Kenan Thompson, Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh, Amanda Seyfried and Zedd at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Some of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet in Los Angeles last night to celebrate the 2022 Emmy Awards. From stunning suits to billowing gowns, everyone brought their sartorial A-game. If you were on the lookout for trends, you likely noticed an abundance of the rainbow’s most regal color: purple.

This stunning jewel tone was one of the night’s most popular hues, with some of our favorite stars including Sandra Oh, Kenan Thompson, Amanda Seyfried and more rocking this versatile color. They all looked fabulous while swathed in various purple shades from deep violets to pale lilacs and even brilliant magentas.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite purple confections for men and women, inspired by these well-dressed celebrities. Jump on the bandwagon and enjoy what is likely to be one of this fall’s biggest jewel-toned trends with dresses, shirts, accessories and more, all in this stunning imperial shade.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A sleek jumpsuit
This popular jumpsuit on Amazon is the perfect way to utilize a bold purple hue. It is made of soft, stretchy fabric with a slim silhouette and button detailing. It's available in sizes S to 3XL.
$30.59+ at Amazon
2
Macy's
A dress shirt and necktie set
This lovely shirt and necktie set from Nick Graham is guaranteed to make you feel like you're ready to walk the red carpet. It has just the perfect amount of stretch to keep you comfortable, with a spread collar and matching silky-smooth tie. It's available in sizes S to XXL.
$65 at Macy's
3
Anthropologie
A bias-cut slip dress
Available in standard, petite and plus sizing from XXS to XL, this gorgeous bias-cut slip dress from Anthropologie is a timeless, sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. It's as versatile as it gets: Layer it in the winter and enjoy it as is when the weather is warm. The muted plum shade is a lovely take on this fabulous color.
$120 at Anthropologie
4
Banana Republic Factory
A satin blouse
This elegant blouse from Banana Republic Factory is an easy piece to incorporate in any aesthetic. The dark eggplant hue is highly wearable and will take you from the office to happy hour drinks in style. It has just the right amount of stretch to be comfy and features adjustable cuffs and a spread collar for a timeless look. It's available in regular and petite sizes from XXS to XL.
$45.50 at Banana Republic Factory (originally $65)
5
Aeropostale
A pair of men's chinos
Aeropostale's slim straight chinos pair beautifully with everything from a casual tee to button-downs or a warm sweater. They have a slim-fit silhouette and are made of soft and stretchy fabric that won't feel tight or constricting. They're available in a whopping 32 sizes, ranging from 27x28 to 42x32.
$34 at Aeropostale
6
Gobi
A pair of silk cashmere ribbed pants
It doesn't get much cozier than these Gobi silk cashmere pants. They are designed to skim the body and accentuate your natural physique, thanks to a flattering mid-rise elastic waist and slightly flared cuffs. You'll want to live in these all season long. They're definitely a splurge, but it'll be worth it once you feel this fabric caressing your skin. Get them in sizes XS to XL.
$289 at Gobi
7
J.Crew
A '90s-style slip skirt
Available in sizes XXS to 3X, this lovely satin-like skirt has an elastic waistband and lands well below the knee for an updated take on a classic silhouette. Add the cute matching cashmere sweater to complete the look.
$89.50 at J.Crew
8
Express
A slim flannel suit jacket
Get in touch with your inner royal with this stunning flannel suit jacket from Express. Wear it on its own or pair it with matching pants to make a serious sartorial statement. The darker hue keeps it understated while still packing a punch. Treat yourself to this perfect winter look and watch the compliments roll in. It's available in regular, short and long lengths in sizes 36 to 46.
$298 at Express
9
Girlfriend Collective
A pair of high-rise leggings
Get your workout on with Girlfriend Collective's violet high-rise leggings. The ribbed detailing puts a spin on the brand's best-selling compressive leggings. They're sweat-wicking, squat-proof, smoothing and have the ideal amount of compression to help your muscles recover post-workout. They're available in sizes XXS to 6XL with either a 28.5-inch inseam or a 23.75-inch inseam.
$88 at Girlfriend Collective
10
Moda Operandi
A pair of sparkling sequin pants for women
Channel your inner Sandra Oh with these glimmering sequined pants from New Arrivals. They're the perfect way to crank up the glam for your next night out and feature a timeless silhouette that make them worth the investment. They're definitely a splurge item, but if you're looking to drop some cash for your next special occasion, than look no further. They're available in sizes FR 34 to FR 40.
$410 at Moda Operandi
11
H&M
A relaxed-fit sweatshirt for men
Available in sizes XS to 3XL, this classic cotton-blend sweatshirt from H&M features dropped shoulders and ribbed details at the neck, cuffs and hem for a bit of added visual interest.
$14.99 at H&M
12
Free People
A cute pair of frilly socks
Add a bit of pizzazz to your feet with these comfortable Free People socks. They come in an ankle-rise style with sweet frilly ruffle edges and ribbed detailing.
$18 at Free People
13
Nordstrom Rack
A flouncy dress
This fit-and-flare dress from Lucy Paris has a mock neck and long sleeves that make it perfect for the colder weather ahead. Pair it with tights and some boots for added edge and extra warmth. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
$59.97 at Nordstrom Rack
14
J.Crew
A soft men's tee shirt
J.Crew's broken-in T-shirt is the perfect layering piece for the coming season. It's an easy way to incorporate this bold color in a casual look and is as comfy as it is cute. It was garment-dyed twice and washed, too, for an extra-soft worn-in look. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
$36.50 at J.Crew
15
Nadaam
A purple beanie
Keep cozy in the season's coolest color with this cashmere beanie from Naadam. Made of Mongolian cashmere, it's ridiculously soft and cozy and the perfect way to add a pop of color to your fall and winter looks.
$195 at Naadam
