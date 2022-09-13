The One Color That Was Embraced By Everyone At The Emmys

Getty Images Kenan Thompson, Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh, Amanda Seyfried and Zedd at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Some of our favorite celebs hit the red carpet in Los Angeles last night to celebrate the 2022 Emmy Awards. From stunning suits to billowing gowns, everyone brought their sartorial A-game. If you were on the lookout for trends, you likely noticed an abundance of the rainbow’s most regal color: purple.

This stunning jewel tone was one of the night’s most popular hues, with some of our favorite stars including Sandra Oh, Kenan Thompson, Amanda Seyfried and more rocking this versatile color. They all looked fabulous while swathed in various purple shades from deep violets to pale lilacs and even brilliant magentas.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite purple confections for men and women, inspired by these well-dressed celebrities. Jump on the bandwagon and enjoy what is likely to be one of this fall’s biggest jewel-toned trends with dresses, shirts, accessories and more, all in this stunning imperial shade.