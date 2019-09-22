Emmy Awards 2019: See All The Looks From The Red Carpet

What’s the fun of an award show if you can’t judge the gowns, beautiful gowns from the comfort of your living room?

Settle in because television’s biggest night means even bigger fashion statements on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. But before we celebrate the very best in TV this year and the trophies are handed out, it’s all about the looks.

The Emmys red carpet has witnessed some major fashion moments ― think Tracee Ellis Ross in hot pink Valentino Haute Couture, Sarah Paulson in an emerald green Prada dress or Viola Davis in, well, just about anything ― so expect the stars dressed in their very best.

Eagerly awaited arrivals include the women of “Game of Thrones” ruling over the red carpet; Billy Porter, who’s promised to deliver “a little ’70s disco throwback moment”; and Sandra Oh, who unfortunately won’t be bringing her parents this time around.

And if that’s not enough to keep you tuning in, rest assured that the Kardashian-Jenners, who’ll be presenting an award later in the evening, will have a presence, as will RuPaul, Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taraji P. Henson and more.

See some of the best looks from the red carpet below.

Viola Davis

Sandra Oh

Emilia Clarke

Mandy Moore

Sterling K. Brown

Kit Harington

Gwendoline Christie

Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner

Taraji P. Henson

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Chrissy Metz

Laverne Cox

Rachel Brosnahan

Natasha Lyonne

Jodie Comer

Jameela Jamil

RuPaul

Mj Rodriguez

Kate McKinnon

Laura Linney

William Jackson Harper

Dascha Polanco

James Van Der Beek

Betty Gilpin

Patricia Clarkson

Brittany Snow

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

Bethenny Frankel

Kathryn Newton

Anna Chlumsky

Milo Ventimiglia

Indya Moore

Vera Farmiga

Giuliana Rancic

Kristin Cavallari

Padma Lakshmi

Ashley Nicole Black

Greta Lee

Kelly Osbourne

This post will be updated throughout the night.