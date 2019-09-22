ENTERTAINMENT

Emmy Awards 2019: See All The Looks From The Red Carpet

Everyone from Sandra Oh and Billy Porter to Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow will surely stun at the ceremony.

What’s the fun of an award show if you can’t judge the gowns, beautiful gowns from the comfort of your living room?

Settle in because television’s biggest night means even bigger fashion statements on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. But before we celebrate the very best in TV this year and the trophies are handed out, it’s all about the looks. 

The Emmys red carpet has witnessed some major fashion moments ― think Tracee Ellis Ross in hot pink Valentino Haute Couture, Sarah Paulson in an emerald green Prada dress or Viola Davis in, well, just about anything ― so expect the stars dressed in their very best.

Eagerly awaited arrivals include the women of “Game of Thrones” ruling over the red carpet; Billy Porter, who’s promised to deliver “a little ’70s disco throwback moment”; and Sandra Oh, who unfortunately won’t be bringing her parents this time around. 

And if that’s not enough to keep you tuning in, rest assured that the Kardashian-Jenners, who’ll be presenting an award later in the evening, will have a presence, as will RuPaul, Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taraji P. Henson and more.

See some of the best looks from the red carpet below.

 

Viola Davis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Viola Davis attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Viola Davis attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Phot
Sandra Oh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emilia Clarke 

 

Mandy Moore 

Sterling K. Brown

Kit Harington 

Gwendoline Christie

Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner

Taraji P. Henson

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Chrissy Metz

Laverne Cox

Rachel Brosnahan

Natasha Lyonne

Jodie Comer

Jameela Jamil 

RuPaul

Mj Rodriguez

Kate McKinnon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Kate McKinnon attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Kate McKinnon attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Laura Linney

William Jackson Harper

Dascha Polanco

James Van Der Beek

Betty Gilpin 

Patricia Clarkson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Patricia Clarkson attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22,
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Patricia Clarkson attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Brittany Snow

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

Bethenny Frankel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Bethenny Frankel attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22,
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Bethenny Frankel attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kathryn Newton

Anna Chlumsky

Milo Ventimiglia

Indya Moore

Vera Farmiga

Giuliana Rancic

Kristin Cavallari

Padma Lakshmi

Ashley Nicole Black

Greta Lee

US actress Greta Lee arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. (Photo b
US actress Greta Lee arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne 

 

This post will be updated throughout the night. 

