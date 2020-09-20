Giuliana Rancic Misses Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly. But unfortunately this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBC Universal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19.

Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.