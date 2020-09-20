The 72nd Emmy Awards looked a lot different from normal Sunday night, to say the least.

TV’s biggest night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, featured live streaming feeds from around the world, a modified “red carpet,” presenters ready to strut around in full hazmat suits and an Emmys statuette holding hand sanitizer.

It looks like it’s just a prop, but it’s the perfect symbol for holding an awards show during a global pandemic. Safety first!

GettyImages One can never have too much hand sanitizer.

Al Seib via Getty Images Checking out the Emmy hand sanitizer dispenser.

Apparently not, because people on Twitter really loved it.

Perhaps the hand sanitizer trophies and hazmat suits are a sign of what’s to come for other awards shows this year.