Grooms Reveal What They Were Thinking When They Saw Their Spouses-To-Be

"I had been so busy and nervous up till the day of the wedding, making sure every detail was perfect for our guests. But at that very moment, I walked out (a little nervous) but ready. Dressed to the nines, head to toe, in every little detail I secretly planned to surprise my husband-to-be. The nerves stopped dead in their tracks when our eyes met. What I saw, upon my first look at Casey, wasn't what he was wearing. I found myself staring into the baby blues of the guy I fell in love with so deeply that I had to set a date to marry him! Then my mind went straight to our first date. I was sitting similarly nervous at the bar of San Ambreous, a restaurant in SoHo, waiting for him to arrive. He walked in the door of that restaurant a stranger and we walked out together as a couple. I can't say it was love at first sight but I can say I still get just as excited when I'm about to meet him anywhere as I was the day I walked out to marry him." — Gino Gianneschi