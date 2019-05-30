Parents Stage Hilarious Photo Shoot To Celebrate Becoming Empty Nesters

The transition from full-time parent to empty nester can be bittersweet, but this Mississippi couple is taking it in stride.

To celebrate the milestone, parents Amy and Randy English did a photo shoot with their 22-year-old daughter, Haley Jones, who works full time as a nanny but recently started a photography business on the side. Jones will be the last of their three kids to leave the nest when she moves from the family home in Pontotoc to her new apartment in Oxford on Saturday.

Courtesy of Haley Jones A family photo of Haley Jones, her parents Amy and Randy and her brother Preston. (Not pictured: Her other brother, Ethyn, who was out of town at the time.)

On Tuesday, Jones shared some photos from the hilarious shoot with her parents on her business’ Facebook page. They quickly went viral with more than 86,000 likes and 177,000 shares as of Thursday evening.

“Most parents are a little sad when they hit the ‘empty nest’ phase of life,” Jones, who has two older brothers, wrote in the post. “However, my parents seem thrilled. Also, how cute are they?!”

Haley Marie Photography Parents Amy and Randy English had some fun with the shoot at their Mississippi home.

Jones told HuffPost the inspiration for the photo shoot came during a conversation with her mom.

“I had been wanting to take their pictures and Mama was joking about how they’re going to be empty nesters,” Jones said. “And then boom. This was the result.”

The pictures play on common tropes from pregnancy announcement photo shoots. The couple’s dogs, Marley and Buck, also make an appearance in one of the shots.

Haley Marie Photography The chalkboard sign is reminiscent of the pregnancy announcement photo shoots you've probably seen all over Facebook.

According to Jones, her parents were “shocked” when she told them she was getting her own place.

“I have always said I’m never moving out. I’m living here forever with y’all!” she said. “So they were very surprised but excited for me.”

So what does the future look like for the Englishes?

“They’re excited to have some alone time and quality time to spend with one another without any kids around,” Jones said.