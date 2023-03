43 Products To Finish Off Winter With A Clean And Organized Space

A reusable microfiber Swiffer mop pad

"I bought these for the same reasons most do — to be more environmentally friendly. I like the size of my Swiffer Sweeper, but always felt like I wasn't getting my floors fully clean. We recently got a new apartment, and I always like to deep clean before we do any major moving. I used them dry and wet. I've always been disappointed with how the disposable pads from Swiffer (barely) picked up dog fur and crumbs, but as you can see in the picture it picked up so much! This was already after using a traditional broom. Then using them wet with diluted Mrs. Meyer's cleaning concentrate — wow! The water was BLACK by the time I was all done with our downstairs area. They were so easy to Velcro on and off, wet or dry. Once I was all done, getting them off and doing a quick rinse wasn't hard at all. I love that I am supporting a small family business with all the convenience of Amazon. I will definitely buy again (if I ever have to). I am so excited to use these for years to come and have a cleaner house than I ever have before!!" — Kathryn Willer