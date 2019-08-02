Couple Takes Engagement Photos At Target Because Why Not

Aaron Damron and Tony DiPasqua took their engagment photos at a place near and dear to their hearts: Target.

These engagement photos definitely hit the bull’s eye.

When Aaron Damron and Tony DiPasqua met up with photographer Erica Whiting to discuss potential engagement photo locations, they ruled out all the usual settings: a forest, for example, or train tracks on the outskirts of town.

Instead, the Erie, Pennsylvania, couple figured they’d take their photos at a place they frequent all the time: their local Target store.

“Early on in our relationship, Target became one of our go-to spots,” DiPasqua told HuffPost. “We love wandering the aisles looking for deals and just spending time together.”

The photos show the pair roaming the dairy section of Tar-jay, as lovebirds do:

Erica Whiting Photography The couple made use of props in the store, including the carts.

And faux-toast their upcoming nuptials:

Erica Whiting Photography The future hubbies "toast" to their upcoming wedding.

Erica Whiting Photography The couple's matching "hubby" mugs.

They also loaded up on all the essentials:

Erica Whiting Photography The pair hit up the frozen pizza section, too.

The photo shoot took place on a Friday in mid-July at the Target in Erie. The couple have been together for five years and got engaged in December 2016, so taking the pics was a long time coming.

“After waiting a few years, we knew we wanted something that spoke to us as a couple,” Damron said. “We are not outdoorsy people ― you won’t find us on the trail on the weekends. But we very much love to ‘bum around’ our town and go from store to store looking for good deals, especially at Target.”

Erica Whiting Photography The couple outside their local Target in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The deal-loving duo is set to marry on New Year’s Eve.

“We had our first date in December, got engaged in December and now we’ll be married on the last day of December,” DiPasqua said. “New Year’s also makes it hard for either of us to forget our anniversary!”

DiPasqua and Damron plan to ask wedding guests for donations for their honeymoon cruise, but, hey, something tells us they won’t mind if they get a few Target gift cards.

See more of the fun photo shoot below: