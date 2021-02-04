Music Legend Engelbert Humperdinck Issues Desperate COVID-19 Plea For His Wife

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has asked fans to pray for himself and his wife, Patricia, after they tested positive for COVID-19.
“COVID entered our home and it was pretty destructive,” the 84-year-old British singer said in a video that he shared on social media Wednesday. “It got to many members of my family, including myself and my darling wife.”
Humperdinck said it was “heartbreaking” because his wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis had “made it rather impossible for medical stuff to be done to her like it could be done to me.”
The coronavirus had consequently “hit her pretty hard” and she was “not eating or drinking.” The balladeer then pleaded with people to “start a prayer around the world as soon as I’ve finished talking to you” and to “be fervent about it.”
“I’m sure with all your prayers it will come together, God will send the right message, and the right angels and the right people over to put their hands on her and perhaps on my house, so it will be for me too .. and resolve the situation,” he added.
Watch the video here:
The “Release Me” singer made a similar plea on Twitter last week, soon after being diagnosed with the virus:
