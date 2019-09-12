Eno The Emu Dies During Capture After Eluding Authorities For Months

A free-spirited emu who became a North Carolina celebrity after running rogue in two counties for months has died after being captured.

“Everyone is devastated,” Orange County Animal Services director Bob Marotto said in a statement about the bird’s death.

Locals in the state’s Orange and Chatham counties had started spotting the bird, later nicknamed Eno, popping up in various locations in late June. Emus are native to Australia and officials suspected that Eno had escaped from a local farm, though throughout the ordeal, no one ever stepped forward as the owner.

Animal control workers had hoped to be able to lure Eno to a location where they could corral the bird without causing too much stress, Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox told HuffPost in July. That plan seemed to be progressing in August, when the county posted on Facebook that Eno was “settling down in a specific area” where food and water had been left out.

But the plan, which the county noted was developed in collaboration with an avian veterinarian and specialists from the North Carolina Zoo, went awry on Thursday and ended with Eno’s death. The county’s statement said that Eno “did not respond to the low dose of sedatives” but “eventually suffered an event while being restrained and died.” Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful. Eno’s death may have been the result of a stress-induced heart attack, according to The News & Observer.

Orange County Animal Services did not immediately respond to a request for additional information from HuffPost.

Fox told HuffPost previously that authorities had been worried about Eno, about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, potentially being “dangerous” to humans if the bird became “fearful or defensive.” Fox also said animal control was concerned about Eno’s own well-being, citing hazards like wandering into the road and getting hit by a car.

In the county’s new statement, Marotto echoed these concerns, nothing that officials did not consider leaving the emu in the wild to be a “viable option.”

