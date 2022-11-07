Home & Living
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Enola Holmes 2'

An animated heist comedy and serial killer series are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Enola Holmes 2” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A sequel to 2020’s “Enola Holmes,” the mystery film premiered on Nov. 4 to mostly positive reviews. Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as the titular character, the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, but unlike the previous film, “Enola Holmes 2” is not a direct adaptation of a book in the “Enola Holmes Mysteries” series.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “The Bad Guys,” an animated heist comedy based on a series of graphic novels. The star-studded cast of voice actors includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade and Zazie Beetz.

"Enola Holmes 2" on Netflix.
Although the film debuted in theaters around the world in March and April, it’s reaching even wider audiences on Netflix since joining the platform on Nov. 1. Other animated films in the ranking include 2015’s “Hotel Transylvania 2” and 2021’s “Sing 2.”

Fans of the true crime genre are clearly tuning in to watch “The Good Nurse,” which tells the story of nurse and serial killer Charles Cullen, who murdered at least dozens of patients over the course of his career. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “Sing 2”

9. “Enola Holmes” (Netflix)

8. “Man on a Ledge”

7. “The Takeover” (Netflix)

6. “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

5. “Oblivion”

4. “The Good Nurse” (Netflix)

3. “Hotel Transylvania 2”

2. “The Bad Guys”

1. “Enola Holmes 2” (Netflix)

