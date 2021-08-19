“Seven days,” Hayek’s character responds, setting off a quest to find all the Eternals still on Earth, including Angelina Jolie’s Thena.

A voice-over by Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, then offers details about the supergroup to Kit Harington’s character, Black Knight.

“We’re Eternals. We came here 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the Deviants,” she says.

Harington then asks the obvious question: “Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war or all the other terrible things throughout history?”

Chan’s response: “We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflict unless Deviants were involved.”

Of course, Harington asks another question that is not answered in the trailer: “By who?”

The trailer also shows Madden rounding up the other Eternals, including Jolie in a blond wig, getting ready to go into a battle that one character describes as “the end of the world.”

