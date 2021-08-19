Marvel dropped the final trailer for “The Eternals” on Thursday and it finally answers the “eternal” question fans have been asking: Why wasn’t this team of advanced beings in any of the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films?
It starts off with Salma Hayek’s character, Ajak, riding a horse to a country home to speak with Ikaris, played by Richard Madden.
It is there she explains how “the blip” featured in the Avengers films “Infinity War” and “Endgame” caused the Eternals to be in their current, surely-to-be-explained-in-more-detail-in-the-actual-film situation.
“Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe,” she says. “But the people of this planet brought everyone back with the snap of a finger. The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the Emergence to begin.”
“How long do we have?” Madden’s character asks.
“Seven days,” Hayek’s character responds, setting off a quest to find all the Eternals still on Earth, including Angelina Jolie’s Thena.
A voice-over by Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, then offers details about the supergroup to Kit Harington’s character, Black Knight.
“We’re Eternals. We came here 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the Deviants,” she says.
Harington then asks the obvious question: “Why didn’t you guys help fight Thanos? Or any war or all the other terrible things throughout history?”
Chan’s response: “We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflict unless Deviants were involved.”
Of course, Harington asks another question that is not answered in the trailer: “By who?”
The trailer also shows Madden rounding up the other Eternals, including Jolie in a blond wig, getting ready to go into a battle that one character describes as “the end of the world.”
Of course, Twitter users had strong reactions to the trailer, which you can view up above.
“The Eternals,” which is directed by Chloe Zhao, the Oscar-winning director of “Nomadland,” is set to hit theaters Nov. 5.