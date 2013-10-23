Someone call Lloyd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason behind the "Entourage" movie delay is that star Jeremy Piven has a deal that will pay him more than the four other cast members.

Not that fellow "Entourage" stars Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Dillon should be too surprised with that development: As THR notes, Piven was paid more than the core four since the show's 2004 premiere.

Whether all parties can reach an agreement is unclear, but Connolly, at least, expects things to work out. Speaking to TMZ on Sunday, Connolly said the film was going to happen, and while nothing was official just yet, it looked likely to star production in January. That jibes with the THR report, which claims that Warner Bros. is pushing to start the "Entourage" movie by January to take advantage of a California tax credit that will help offset some of the film's $30 million budget.

It has been an eventful three months in the land of "Entourage." In August, director Doug Ellin discussed the difficulty of making "Entourage" with Connolly via Twitter:

“@mrkevinconnolly: Hey Twitter is dying to know. Are we doing the Entourage movie or not?”trying to get everyone on board. Ain't easy — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) August 11, 2013

Then in September, Page Six reported that Grenier and Ferrara were among the cast members holding up the "Entourage" film. Ellin, meanwhile, continued to engage fans on Twitter about the film's lack of progress.

“@TOfromthe3sixoh: What'r the odds here Doug? Us #entourage crazies dont wanna build up anticipation, just 2b let down.”I wouldn't bet on it — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) September 10, 2013

“@mcahalane10: I'm begging u to give us the entourage movie. I will come to the set and help. Pleaseeee.”I'm ready not on my hands — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) September 10, 2013

“@Bik502: @mrdougellin When is the entourage movie out is there even going to b one”less and less likely every day — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) September 8, 2013

“@kackjellyy: @mrdougellin you guys making a movie or what Doug”I'm not optimistic but still hoping — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) September 6, 2013

“@chiplatham: @EntourageMovie and others r tweeting movie is shooting this fall. Any truth?”no one told me. Maybe billy Walsh is directing — Doug Ellin (@mrdougellin) September 2, 2013

Last week, producer Mark Wahlberg said "greedy" people were holding up "Entourage," a statement that was refuted by Greiner in an Instagram post.

For more on the "Entourage" negotiations, head to THR.

[via THR]

