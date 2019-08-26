Disney World's Epcot Theme Park Is Receiving A Massive Overhaul

Disney unveiled plans over the weekend for a massive makeover of its Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida that will include new attractions, new themes and a new look.

Some of the attractions, such as a roller coaster themed to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and a dark ride based on “Ratatouille,” had been previously announced. But the weekend’s flurry of unveilings at the D23 Expo in Anaheim revealed additional details, like attractions themed to “Mary Poppins” and “Moana” and a new plaza between Spaceship Earth and the World Showcase Lagoon.

The remade plaza will feature new landscaping, “a wishing tree in an enchanted forest and a story fountain celebrating the power and music of iconic Disney storytelling,” the company said in a news release.

It’ll also be home to a three-level center that will host live events and serve as home to the park’s many festivals:

The top of the new structure will contain a park with greenery, promising new views of the World Showcase Lagoon and its fireworks, including the newly announced “HarmonioUS” nighttime show to debut next year:

The park’s World Showcase ― home to 11 pavilions, each representing a different country ― will now have a “Mary Poppins” attraction in England and new films in the theaters in Canada, China and France. France will also feature the previously announced Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride.

The front end of the park, currently called “Future World,” will have a new identity that’s split into three areas. World Celebration will be centered around Spaceship Earth; it will have a new score and narration as well as the new multi-level pavilion. World Nature will cover the area with the Land and Living Seas pavilions along with the upcoming “Moana” attraction. The company didn’t offer many details on the attraction, but said it would feature a “lush exploration trail” where guests could “play with magical, living water.” The third section, World Discovery, will include Test Track, Mission: Space and the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride and PLAY! pavilion.

Although it’s not clear when the makeover will be completed, the company will open an exhibit with more details on the plan in the Odyssey Events Pavilion on Oct. 1.

Disney also unveiled new details about its upcoming Star Wars hotel, which will be located adjacent to the Galaxy’s Edge themed land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be a two-night experience with rooms that resemble a spaceship’s quarters, complete with “windows” that are actually screens showing images of space.