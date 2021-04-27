Epicurious Won't Publish Beef Recipes Anymore Out Of Sustainability Concerns

Editors said the website wants to encourage more sustainable ways of eating rather than dishes with beef. Besides no new beef recipes, there will be no articles or social media posts about beef going forward.

The change was actually made without fanfare a year ago, and editors said the data suggests readers respond very positively to meatless recipes.

But don’t worry, meatheads.

“All our previously published beef content is still available and there are no plans to remove it,” the website explained in an FAQ post about the change. “You may also see beef pop up in our recipe galleries, most of which are archival pieces of content that get lightly updated every year.”

In the post announcing the change, editors admitted that some people might assume the new editorial direction “signals some sort of vendetta against cows ― or the people who eat them” but insisted “this decision was not made because we hate hamburgers (we don’t!).”

Instead, editors said the shift ― which they believe is “not anti-beef but rather pro-planet” is about “not giving airtime to one of the world’s worst climate offenders.”

The Epicurious edict does not extend to other forms of meat such as pork, chicken and seafood. Editors said this is because studies suggest that “beef alone is responsible for about 35 percent of the greenhouse gases in our diet.”

Considering that Fox News ginned up a lot of fake controversy this past weekend by falsely asserting President Joe Biden’s climate change plan would ban burgers, it’s not surprising many people had a beef with Epicurious.

For instance, Mediaite noted that if Epicurious was really serious about limiting beef consumption, editors would simply delete all the beef recipes from the website.

One Twitter user noted that Epicurious helped sustainability in at least one aspect: It gave Fox News shows a narrative that should sustain them for many episodes.

Epicurious makes a strong play for days worth of Fox News segments https://t.co/nZXbevRkZ6 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 26, 2021

One Fox News contributor got a head start into the grievance.

Goodbye @epicurious. It was fun learning to cook with you when I was a young bride. Unfortunately, I don’t like to mix cooking with my politics. By the way, if you’re really serious about saving the planet, don’t start with cows, start with #China, the world’s worst polluters. https://t.co/tPYV3QKK5x — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) April 27, 2021

Still, a few Twitter users tried to point out that any issues people might have with the dishes may just be conservative virtue signaling since the change was made back in 2020 and nobody griped until Monday’s announcement, such as:

It's not going to stop all of the performative outrage in the replies but it's very funny that nobody cared when they quietly did this a year ago but suddenly it's a big deal when they acknowledge it publicly https://t.co/fL8uuWYGxB pic.twitter.com/X6FxEhRbjF — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 27, 2021