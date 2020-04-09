Epidemiologist Explains Why Contracting Coronavirus On Purpose Is A 'Horrible Idea'

An epidemiologist has broken down why deliberately getting infected with the coronavirus in a bid to become immune after recovery is a “really horrible idea right now.”
“It is all about how much we just don’t know yet,” warned Dr. Greta Bauer, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Western University in London, Ontario, in a column for The New York Times published Wednesday.
Bauer listed seven reasons for not attempting to contract the virus on purpose, noting how some people had suggested avoiding physical distancing or hosting parties where they expose themselves to the contagion.
Immunity “isn’t a sure thing” and “reinfection could be possible,” said Bauer.
The long-term consequences of the condition on its victims was also not yet truly known, she added, cautioning “the virus could continue living inside you” and “even the young can be hospitalized.”
Bauer highlighted how so-called “mild” cases of the virus are “hardly mild” and there is “no shortcut” or easy way to boost immunity.
“While it is hard to be patient, the best way out of this will likely be much clearer to us in a month or two than it is now,” Bauer concluded. “In the meantime, it is important that we don’t take unnecessary risks with unknown consequences. If we can avoid infection, we need to do exactly that.”
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.