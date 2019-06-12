Twitter Explodes Over Unequal Pay After U.S. Women's Soccer Team’s Record Rout

The U.S. women’s national soccer team’s record 13-0 rout of Thailand in its opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France on Tuesday prompted one question to go viral on Twitter.
Many people asked why female players who represent the country aren’t paid as much as their male counterparts, given their latest extraordinary victory and the side’s storied history of three World Cup wins and four Olympic gold medals. In comparison, the U.S. men’s team has won neither tournament.
More than two dozen members of the U.S. women’s team are currently pursuing a lawsuit which accuses U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination.” And supporters of the side, including Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), thought its latest astonishing result backed up their case: