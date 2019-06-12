Twitter Explodes Over Unequal Pay After U.S. Women's Soccer Team’s Record Rout

The U.S. women’s national soccer team’s record 13-0 rout of Thailand in its opening game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France on Tuesday prompted one question to go viral on Twitter.

Many people asked why female players who represent the country aren’t paid as much as their male counterparts, given their latest extraordinary victory and the side’s storied history of three World Cup wins and four Olympic gold medals. In comparison, the U.S. men’s team has won neither tournament.

More than two dozen members of the U.S. women’s team are currently pursuing a lawsuit which accuses U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination.” And supporters of the side, including Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), thought its latest astonishing result backed up their case:

Here's an idea: If you win 13-0—the most goals for a single game in World Cup history—you should be paid at least equally to the men's team.



Congratulations, #USWNT! — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 11, 2019

The @USWNT just scored more goals in ONE GAME (13) than the men's team did in their last three World Cups COMBINED.



Our point stands. #USWNT https://t.co/fvzcJlt23y — National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) June 11, 2019

Guys they’ve now scored more than the men have during their past THREE world cups #USWNT #EqualPay https://t.co/vJpQ9RmYJc — #Hampton2020 (@ItsJHampton) June 11, 2019

Dear US Soccer ⚽️ -

Please pay the @USWNT women.

You can.

You MUST!

Pay up dammit. #EqualPay — Chase Jarvis (@chasejarvis) June 12, 2019

Congrats to @USWNT on your impressive and historic win in the first round of #FIFAWWC! I'm looking forward to what you accomplish next, both on the field and in your fight for equal pay 🎉

https://t.co/m0uQ5Qph9w https://t.co/Vz1QmqWuKN — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) June 12, 2019

13 goals = 13 more reasons women deserve equal pay in the workplace — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) June 12, 2019

PAY THESE WOMEN AS MUCH AS THE MEN #USWNT — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) June 11, 2019

13-⚽️??⁰⁰Congrats to #USWNT for scoring the most goals in a single game in World Cup history!⁰⁰Now, why are they still fighting for equal pay? Enough with the double standards. https://t.co/Qw7kP7Yna7 — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) June 12, 2019

And yet they’re still fighting for equal pay. Absolutely outrageous. https://t.co/DFSxn5LfhS — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) June 12, 2019

Soccer mania began in ernest today as the eyes of the world are on the @USWNT — reigning champs.



Is 13 goals enough to finally convince the men that it's time they earn equal pay for equal work?! ⚽️#OneNationOneTeam — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) June 11, 2019

Forget equal pay — give the #USNWT *more* money than the men’s team. https://t.co/Ujc2EbeaSk — JD Biersdorfer 📰💻📱☕️ (@jdbiersdorfer) June 12, 2019

13-0 is cool, but equal pay is cooler https://t.co/Ek4h8j1nEn — Lauren Messman (@lauren_messman) June 12, 2019

Or better: equal pay AND an aggregate bonus to the better of our two national teams every year. I just want Alex Morgan to get all the money. https://t.co/0g74QTTNUg — Shannon Cole (@oshanada) June 12, 2019

Give them equal pay, that’s what we’re all waiting for. https://t.co/OuvQW2REt7 — Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) June 11, 2019

The USA women's national team are currently fighting for equal pay. Last night they scored 13 goals against Thailand. The men's team managed a combined 12 goals at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and didn't qualify for 2018 #justsaying — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 12, 2019

PAY 👏 THESE 👏 WOMEN 👏 MORE 👏 THAN 👏 THE 👏 MEN 👏 #USWNT — Ashley Louise (@AshleyLLouise) June 11, 2019

we really out here paying men more when the #USWNT just scored 13 goals and got the all time world record for the most world cup goals in one match pic.twitter.com/0Lo8ned19v — FB FT (@CPressSZN) June 11, 2019