'Up-And-Coming' Equestrian Rider, 15, Killed In Florida Competition Accident

A 15-year-old equestrian rider died after the horse she was riding tripped, threw her to the ground and then landed on her head during a competition in Venice, Florida, at the weekend.

Hannah Serfass was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following the horror accident at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I on Sunday. She was pronounced dead, reported the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Advertisement

The U.S. Equestrian Federation paid tribute to Serfass as “a very talented up-and-coming rider” with a “passion for horses,” a “natural ability” and a hard work ethic.

“The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends,” the USEF said in a statement shared online.

The fall “was unrelated to a jumping effort,” the federation noted, adding it would review the incident “thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport.”