If there’s something in this world that people have strong opinions about, it’s baby and parenting gear. It can be stressful to decide which of these seemingly basic items is best for your family, and for good reason: The stakes feel really high when you’re trying to make the right choice for your child’s comfort and safety.
But I’m here to make your life a little easier in regard to one must-have parenting item, the baby carrier. I regret to inform you that despite the hefty price tag, the Ergobaby carrier reigns supreme.
And what, you may ask, qualifies me to make this pronouncement? Prior to being a full-time writer, I worked as a baby nanny in both Los Angeles and New York City. I even spent a few years working as a travel nanny, traipsing the globe from the fjords of Norway to the Sahara and beyond with a baby strapped to my back. I love babies, and the only thing I love more than babies is baby stuff. Baby books, baby toys, baby products — you name it, I’ve got an opinion.
And after almost 15 years of taking care of wee ones, I’ve tried just about every baby carrier on the market. And although the market is flooded with baby-wearing options, I found that none were more versatile, easier on my back and hips, or more breathable and comfortable for babies than the Ergobaby carriers.
Ergobaby’s all-in-one Omni carrier is newborn-ready, so you don’t have to worry about waiting until a baby hits the 4-month mark to safely tote them around. It grows with your child from week one until they are 4 years old, so you can rest assured that you will get your money’s worth. And not only are you saving money by not having to purchase alternate carriers, but you are reducing clutter in your home and waste on the planet.
This ergonomic carrier is breathable and lightweight while still providing much-needed lumbar support that relieves back pressure and strain — and ensuring that your baby’s hips and legs aren’t being compromised. You can wear your baby in four different positions with the Ergobaby: front facing in, front facing out, on your hip and on your back. The shoulder straps can be used regular or crossed, depending on which feels best to you.
The Omni also comes in multiple colors and patterns, so you can match your own aesthetic and still feel vaguely like yourself while toting around your little sweetie. Another great feature is how adjustable it is, fitting all sizes and body types. Everyone from your partner to your babysitter or parent can share the Omni without feeling uncomfortable or restrained. It also comes with a large removable storage pouch and a UPF baby hood that provides both sun protection and privacy while breastfeeding on the go. If it gets grimy, you can just toss it in your washing machine.
If you’re working on a shopping list or baby registry, I highly recommend adding this top-quality baby carrier. Your back will thank you for years to come. But if the Omni is currently cost-prohibitive, I’ve included a few other options below, starting at just $23.49.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier
Promising reviews:
"Finally, the Ergo that does it all! I've tried all Ergos (original, 360, Adapt, and now the Omni 360) and I'm so glad I have because I can now say the Omni 360 is the only one you'll ever need which is such a relief. It's so comfortable and easy to wear. I've worn it for 2+ hours walking around with my 8-month-old and I'm 5'4. It also fits my 5'8 husband and 5'10 brother. We are all average weights for our heights. Baby is super comfy facing in or out, or on our backs. I use it in the airport so I don't have to lug the stroller around and it's so convenient and easy. I highly recommend getting a carrier for baby and Ergo is my choice! And if you're going Ergo don't waste time with infant inserts and go directly to the Omni 360. It's pricey but worth it! One and done you won't regret it!" — A-L
"Purchased three different 'Amazon-sponsored' off-brands that were nylon material, unforgiving in the weight distribution sector, offered itchy/scratchy skin irritations for both myself and my infant, and did little to support my back and body while she was in it. I thought others would be able to duplicate this product for a lower price- totally wrong. I also tried the Baby Ka’tan wrap and it was great for my daughter when she was small enough to papoose around my torso as a newborn. But it didn’t 'grow' with her!
"Long story short: Should have gone with the Ergobaby from the get-go, rather than eyeing a cheaper price for a baby carrier. I found, in my experience that I wasted time with the other off-brand models when I could have been enjoying walks and hands-free everything with the Omni360. You get what you pay for, and in my opinion, this carrier is a must-have splurge for all new moms and dads alike. It offers my 7-month-old daughter a comfortable ride (she loves forward-facing walks) without compromising my comfort, and a more stimulating, eye-level view of the world. If you’re looking into purchasing this carrier, make a further personal investment and watch the instructional videos on how to put this on by yourself. I find that it gets easier to do so over time in this carrier because of the seating support and the emergency safety loops.
"It does take some patient finessing, but I feel that my daughter is safer, more cushioned & supported, as well as more comfortable in the Omni 360 - and the same goes for me. She currently weighs about 18 lbs, and this carrier lifts her right off of my pelvic and lower lumbar areas and straight onto my hips. The carrier personally hugs me (currently 190 lbs and would qualify as 'plus' size) and supports my back and shoulders so I can carry her for a long time. I’m excited to keep growing with her in this (she can be carried in her up to 45 lbs if I want/need her to be) and trying all the positions I can wear her in!" — Mrs. Torres
Baby K'tan original baby carrier
I would be remiss not to include the original Baby K'tan carrier. It is buckle-free and feels more like a wrap than a traditional carrier, but it provides the same kind of support and versatility as the Ergobaby. I found it wonderful for newborns, quick errands and when I needed to throw on a coat over both myself and the baby. It's made of natural soft cotton and is a cozy way to snuggle with your little one. It's also machine-washable and dryer-safe.
Líllébaby complete all seasons ergonomic 6-in-1 baby carrier
Available in multiple colors and patterns, this Líllébaby carrier is a versatile option for those who want to be able to wear their baby in a variety of positions without sacrificing comfort and support.
Moby all-position carrier
Moby's carrier has many similar features as the Ergobaby. It comes newborn-ready (no infant insert needed) and is lightweight and breathable with easy-to-use adjustments. It's ergonomic and comfortable for both baby and parents.
Infantino flip advanced 4-in-1 carrier
This Infantino convertible carrier can be worn facing in or facing out for newborns and older babies weighing 8 to 32 pounds. It has padded shoulder straps and a supportive waist belt and is designed to fit a wide range of body types and lifestyles.
Babybjorn baby carrier
Babybjorn's soft, small and simply designed carrier is a lovely option for those seeking a very slim-profile carrier. It's especially great for transferring a sleeping baby to their cot, as you can just unclip the entire front part and ease them out without disrupting their slumber.