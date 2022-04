Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier

"Finally, the Ergo that does it all! I've tried all Ergos (original, 360, Adapt, and now the Omni 360) and I'm so glad I have because I can now say the Omni 360 is the only one you'll ever need which is such a relief. It's so comfortable and easy to wear. I've worn it for 2+ hours walking around with my 8-month-old and I'm 5'4. It also fits my 5'8 husband and 5'10 brother. We are all average weights for our heights. Baby is super comfy facing in or out, or on our backs. I use it in the airport so I don't have to lug the stroller around and it's so convenient and easy. I highly recommend getting a carrier for baby and Ergo is my choice! And if you're going Ergo don't waste time with infant inserts and go directly to the Omni 360. It's pricey but worth it! One and done you won't regret it!" — A-L "Purchased three different 'Amazon-sponsored' off-brands that were nylon material, unforgiving in the weight distribution sector, offered itchy/scratchy skin irritations for both myself and my infant, and did little to support my back and body while she was in it. I thought others would be able to duplicate this product for a lower price- totally wrong. I also tried the Baby Ka’tan wrap and it was great for my daughter when she was small enough to papoose around my torso as a newborn. But it didn’t 'grow' with her!"Long story short: Should have gone with the Ergobaby from the get-go, rather than eyeing a cheaper price for a baby carrier. I found, in my experience that I wasted time with the other off-brand models when I could have been enjoying walks and hands-free everything with the Omni360. You get what you pay for, and in my opinion, this carrier is a must-have splurge for all new moms and dads alike. It offers my 7-month-old daughter a comfortable ride (she loves forward-facing walks) without compromising my comfort, and a more stimulating, eye-level view of the world. If you’re looking into purchasing this carrier, make a further personal investment and watch the instructional videos on how to put this on by yourself. I find that it gets easier to do so over time in this carrier because of the seating support and the emergency safety loops."It does take some patient finessing, but I feel that my daughter is safer, more cushioned & supported, as well as more comfortable in the Omni 360 - and the same goes for me. She currently weighs about 18 lbs, and this carrier lifts her right off of my pelvic and lower lumbar areas and straight onto my hips. The carrier personally hugs me (currently 190 lbs and would qualify as 'plus' size) and supports my back and shoulders so I can carry her for a long time. I’m excited to keep growing with her in this (she can be carried in her up to 45 lbs if I want/need her to be) and trying all the positions I can wear her in!" — Mrs. Torres