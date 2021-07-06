Eric Adams Poised For Victory In New York City Mayoral Primary

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is poised to face Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York City's general mayoral election. Sliwa is not expected to be competitive.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained his lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after the board of elections processed outstanding absentee ballots.

The result, revealed by the New York City Board of Elections on Tuesday, positions Adams for victory in a heated contest that came to a close two weeks ago and has since been sullied by a massive vote-counting error. Adams is due to face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in a general election where the Democrat is heavily favored to win.

In the end, the ranked-choice voting system’s multiple rounds of elimination ― conducted first with in-person votes, then with absentee ballots as well ― confirmed the outcome that was most likely when polls closed on June 22.

That night, Adams held a sizable lead in first-choice, in-person votes, putting him ahead of civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, in that order.

Preliminary results released last Wednesday, which did not account for absentee ballots, showed Garcia jumping into second place and narrowing Adams’ lead.

The results are still not official. Following the NYC Board of Elections’ release of incorrect results on June 29, all three major candidates filed lawsuits that enabled them to request judicial review of the board’s actions, or challenge other aspects of the results.

The NYC Board of Elections, a hub of patronage jobs perennially marred by scandal, initially included test ballots in its official tallies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.