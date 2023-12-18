New York Mayor Sparks Controversy With Plane Crash Comments

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is being criticized for comments he made during a Sunday TV interview where he seemed to suggest the opportunity to see “a plane crashing into our Trade Center” is one of the reasons why New York is “the greatest city on the globe.”
The bizarre exchange happened after WPIX journalist Dan Mannarino asked Adams to sum up 2023 in one word.
This is what is known in media parlance as a “softball” question, but Adams’ response made it more hard-hitting than anyone expected.
His first response was to use two words ― not one ― to describe the year and those words were “New York.”
Adams then took the occasion to extol the virtues of the Big Apple, but his example was, depending on your interpretation, unartful or just plain weird.
“This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open,” Adams said, before adding, “This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”
As you might expect, Adams’ comments were just the thing to cause a tizzy on social media.
A spokesman for the Mayor told HuffPost that any suggestion that Adams implied that seeing a plane crash into a building is a selling point for the city is “factually inaccurate,” since he also noted that New York “is a very, very complicated city.”
Adams’ comments come at a time when he’s already facing accusations of sexual assault and conspiring with the Turkish government to receive campaign donations.