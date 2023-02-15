Eric André And Emily Ratajkowski Give Us Nude Valentine And It's Better Than Candy

Comedian Eric André and model Emily Ratajkowski are Instagram official ― and that’s the naked truth. (See the image below.)

The two jolted the internet Tuesday by posting a playful photo of them nude with a Cupid’s heart superimposed over Andre’s bits. The standup comic lounges on a couch as he drinks wine and holds his finger to his mouth in a shooshing gesture. Ratajkowski can be seen in the mirror in side profile behind him as she snaps the shot with her cellphone.

Advertisement

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Andre wrote.

A box of Sweethearts would have sufficed but thanks!

Ratajkowski and André were seen on an apparent date in January and later that month “packed on the PDA” in the Cayman Islands. They’ve also been spotted courtside together at Madison Square Garden.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September and reportedly dated Pete Davidson briefly.